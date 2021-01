Connecticut lawmakers have responded to Governor Ned Lamont’s call to regulate sports betting and iGaming with the introduction of a brief bill to amend the state’s general statutes.

The proposal was introduced Wednesday by 17 Connecticut senators and representatives from both sides of the political divide and referred to the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Security.

It seeks to amend the general statutes to authorise the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of [...]