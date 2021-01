Legislation has been introduced in Mississippi to allow the state's licensed gaming establishments to offer online sports betting.

The legislation was introduced Monday by Senator Scott DeLano and referred to the Senate Gaming Committee.

It aims to amend section 97-33-1 of the Mississippi Code of 1972 to legalise online betting on sporting and athletic events and any other events authorised by the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

The state’s licensed gambling operators would be authorised to each operate a single [...]