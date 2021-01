New Mexico state representatives Phelps Anderson and Ray Lara have introduced a bill to legalise and regulate sports betting and gaming via the New Mexico Lottery.

The New Mexico Lottery Educational Assistance Act would allocate the proceeds of sports betting and gaming to provide tuition assistance to resident undergraduates at New Mexico post-secondary educational institutions, and aims to reverse the “steady decline” of lottery revenue available for tuition assistance.

The proposal would allow the New Mexico Lottery [...]