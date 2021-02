An Act to amend the Criminal Code of Canada to legalise single-event sports betting passed its second reading in parliament Wednesday by a vote of 303 to 15.

The Criminal Code only allows parlay bets on sporting events and efforts to legalise single-event betting have been ongoing for over a decade.

Previous attempts at legalization failed in part due to opposition by North American sports leagues, with those leagues now supportive of the move following the success [...]