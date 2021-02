Lawmakers in Wyoming have introduced a bill to regulate online sports betting in the state.

Introduced Friday, the legislation would see the Wyoming Gaming Commission promulgate rules for online sports betting by no later than 1 July 2021.

It directs the commission to examine regulations implemented in other states where online sports betting is regulated and to adopt a similar regulatory framework to maximize revenue generation for the state.

Under bill HB0133, operators would pay a $100,000 permit [...]