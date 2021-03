Florida House Representative Chip LaMarca has introduced legislation to regulate sports betting under the authority of the Division of Pari-mutuel Wagering.

Betting would be available to players over the age of 21 through self-service kiosks operated by the Division at retail locations, and via web and mobile applications operated by licensed pari-mutuel facilities, existing tribal casinos, and professional sports venues.

The proposed legislation would also allow online sports betting licensee to operate multiple websites and mobile applications.

Florida [...]