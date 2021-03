Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has made good on his promise to bring regulated iGaming and sports betting to his state.

Governor Lamont and Mohegan Tribe Chairman James Gessner Jr. struck a deal Tuesday to modernise the state’s gaming industry and deliver tens of millions of dollars in new revenue for the state through the new forms of regulated gambling.

The agreement will allow the Mohegan Tribe to offer online gambling and sports betting to players in Connecticut, [...]