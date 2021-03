South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed legislation to authorise sports betting at licensed casinos in Deadwood.

The legislation was signed into law Thursday following the November referendum in which voters approved an amendment to the Constitution of South Dakota to authorise sports betting.

It allows the 19 gaming venues in the city of Deadwood to offer retail-only sports betting to advance deposit wagering account holders, subject to authorisation by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.

