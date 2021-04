North Carolina has become the latest US state to introduce legislation to regulate online sports betting.

Sponsored by Senators Jim Perry and Paul Lowe, senate bill 688 would allow the state regulator to authorise between 10 and 12 online sports betting operators, not including Tribal gaming operations.

Sports betting licenses will be issued to qualified applicants for a licensing fee of $500,000, with a license renewal fee of $100,000 for operators and $10,000 for service providers.

The bill [...]