Canadian gaming providers are celebrating the passage of legislation to legalise single event sports betting.

Canada’s Senate approved bill C218 Tuesday, which will amend the country’s criminal code to allow single event sports betting once the bill receives Royal Assent.

“This is a huge win for PlayNow.com players, and British Columbians overall,” said Lynda Cavanaugh, interim president and CEO of the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

“We’re excited to soon provide our players these new offerings on PlayNow.com, [...]