Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed five gaming-related bills into law Tuesday, including an Act to regulate sports betting in the state.

Senate bill 247 to regulate retail and online sports betting will come into force on July 1, with licensed operations subject to a 10 per cent tax on retail wagers and 15 per cent tax on bets placed online.

Governor Edwards also signed SB142 to provide for the appropriation of funds derived from sports betting.

This [...]