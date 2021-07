The Massachusetts House of Representatives voted to approve sports betting legislation Friday by a margin of 156 to 3.

The Massachusetts Sports Wagering Act provides for three types of license, with Category 1 licenses allowing sports wagering in person at a gaming establishment and through not more than three individually-branded mobile applications or other digital platforms, with online operations subject to additional licensure under a Category 3 license.

Category 2 licenses would allow in-person wagering at facilities [...]