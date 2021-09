Senator Wayne Fontana of Pennsylvania has introduced legislation to allow the state’s licensed liquor establishments to host sports betting kiosks.

The proposal from the Senate Democratic Caucus chairman would allow licensed sports betting operators to partner with licensed bars and restaurants to host betting kiosks in exchange for a 25 per cent share of gross revenue from each kiosk, with the venues also receiving a $100 per month placement fee per kiosk.

Each venue would be required [...]