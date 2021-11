Lawmakers in Illinois have approved amendments to the state’s gambling legislation to lift the in-person registration requirement for sports betting and to authorise bets on in-state college games.

The amendments would lift the current requirement to establish an online sports betting account in person at an Illinois casino from March 5, 2022, with betting on Illinois college games set to be authorised in 2023.

Bets on games involving an Illinois collegiate team will be limited to pre-game [...]