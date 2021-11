Gamblers in Denmark will no longer be allowed to place bets anonymously from next year under new rules announced by lawmakers.

The Danish government is prohibiting anonymous betting with the support of seven political parties from across the political spectrum, with the stated aim of combatting money laundering and match-fixing.

This will see mandatory player cards introduced for all retail betting locations, preventing players from placing bets anonymously at kiosks and over the counter.

“When you go to [...]