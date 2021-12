Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker has signed legislation amending various bills related to sports betting, horse racing, casinos and video gaming terminals.

The adopted legislation will eliminate the in-person account registration requirement for online sports betting by March 5, 2022, and changes the renewal period for a supplier license from one year to four years.

After the initial four-year term, supplier licenses will be subject to an annual license fee of $150,000.

The amendments also allow existing manufacturer, [...]