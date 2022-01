Lawmakers in Missouri have introduced a number of sports betting and iGaming related bills this week.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer introduced a sports betting bill in the Senate to compete with the bill previously introduced by Senator Denny Hoskins.

Senator Luetkemeyer’s bill contains many of the same provisions as Senator Hoskins’ SB643 but with lower license fees and taxes for online sports betting.

It sets interactive sports wagering platform license application fees at $10,000 and annual renewal fees at [...]