Lawmakers in Washington State have introduced legislation to allow licensed cardrooms and racetracks to offer sports betting.

Under existing law, sports betting is only available at tribal casinos, with cardroom operator Maverick Gaming filing suit this week to challenge the tribal sports betting monopoly.

This would be addressed by the bill introduced this week in Washington State by Representatives Amy Walen, Larry Hoff, Matt Boehnke and Brandon Vick.

Their bill (HB1674) would allow the state’s cardrooms and racetracks [...]