Lawmakers in Mississippi have introduced three bills aimed at amending gambling legislation to allow for online betting and gaming and the operation of slots at Mississippi airports.

Senator Philip Moran introduced a bill last week known as the Mississippi Mobile Sports Pool and Race Book Wagering Act, which would allow gaming licensees to accept internet bets on collegiate, amateur, or professional sporting events or athletic events, including esports and excluding pari-mutuel betting.

Online betting would be available [...]