Missouri Representative Phil Christofanelli has introduced his promised sports betting bill in the House.

Christofanelli’s HB2556 was read in the House last week and referred to the House Special Committee on Public Policy.

It would allow the state’s gaming and sports facilities to offer betting to players over the age of 21 in retail and online, subject to a $50,000 license application fee.

Licensed casinos would be allowed to operate up to three individually branded sports betting platforms, [...]