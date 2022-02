Efforts are underway to expand the Wyoming State Lottery by authorising state and multi-state scratch games.

The legislative proposal was received for introduction on Friday (Feb. 11) and is sponsored by the Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee.

The proposal marks the first major change to laws governing the Wyoming Lottery since its launch in 2014.

It would authorise the lottery to sell scratch-off ticket games and directs the proceeds to a proposed Outdoor Recreation Office [...]