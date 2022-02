Lawmakers in Singapore have introduced new legislation to establish the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) as the single regulator for all forms of gambling in the country.

Introduced for First Reading in Parliament on Monday, the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore Bill (GRA Bill) expands the mandate of the Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA) by reconstituting the Statutory Board to establish the GRA, which will regulate the entire gambling landscape in Singapore

Meanwhile another bill, the Gambling Control Bill [...]