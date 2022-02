Dutch parliamentarians have heaped more pressure on newly appointed legal protection minister Franc Weerwind to reign in gambling advertising, with a number of motions passed Tuesday (Feb. 15) in the Netherlands parliament.

The motions approved Tuesday relate to motions that were voted on in December but are yet to be implemented. These include a motion to ban untargeted advertising of “high-risk” games of chance, tighter limits on gambling spending, and differing responsible gambling messaging for lotteries [...]