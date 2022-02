Connecticut’s House Public Safety and Security Committee has proposed an amendment to the state’s General Statutes to expand advance deposit wagering (ADW) opportunities.

The amendment was introduced on Thursday (Feb. 17) and referred to the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Security, which will hold a public hearing on the proposal on February 22.

The proposed amendment would repeal the prohibition against accepting advance deposit wagers by repealing Section 1. Section 12-572b of the general statutes.

Section 12-572b [...]