Kentucky Senator David Yates has introduced a bill that would license and regulate online poker, sports betting, and fantasy sports contests in the commonwealth.

The bill introduced in the Senate Wednesday (Feb. 23) is substantially similar to the bill introduced last year by Representative Adam Koenig, with a House bill due to be introduced in the coming days.

Representative Koenig has led efforts to regulate these gambling activities since 2019.

Fantasy Sports

