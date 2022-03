South Carolina state senator Katrina Shealy has introduced legislation to license and regulate online advance deposit wagering.

The proposal aims to increase funding for the state’s equine industry, with license fee proceeds directed to a proposed Equine Industry Development Fund.

The bill would allow players in the state to place pari-mutuel wagers on horse races conducted at any licensed pari-mutuel facility via approved advance deposit wagering (ADW) mobile applications.

Up to three mobile ADW licenses would be available, [...]