Online gaming industry associations in the Netherlands have committed to voluntary advertising restrictions ahead of a planned clampdown on advertising of “high-risk” online games of chance.

Following discussions with the minister for legal protection Franc Weerwind, industry associations NOGA and VNLOK have agreed to introduce new regulations for their members, shortening the permissible TV advertising window by one hour to 10pm-6am.

Members will also be prohibited from advertising on radio and in print and outdoor media under [...]