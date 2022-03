The German state of Thuringia has amended its Casino Act to allow for the launch of online casino games.

The amendment was approved by lawmakers on March 17 and establishes a regulated online casino market, with the state’s Ministry of Finance being the only eligible licensee.

As previously reported, the parliament of Thuringia voted in November in favour of adopting an online casino monopoly and notified its proposed legislation to the European Commission, with the standstill period [...]