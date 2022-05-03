Maine joins list of regulated sports betting states

Governor Janet Mills of Maine has signed a bill that will regulate retail and online sports betting in the state.

Maine’s federally recognized Indian tribes will be eligible to operate mobile betting state-wide, while licensed off-track betting facilities, commercial tracks and casinos will be eligible to apply for one of 10 retail sports betting licenses.

A four-year retail license (including temporary license) costs $4,000, rising to $200,000 for a mobile license, with supplier licenses priced at $40,000. Operators will also pay a 10 per cent tax on adjusted gross receipts.

“This law provides meaningful economic opportunities for the Wabanaki Nations. It incentivizes investment in Tribal communities, and it formalizes a collaboration process on policy that sets the foundation for a stronger relationship in the future,” said Governor Janet Mills.

“I am proud of the work that the Wabanaki Nations and the State put into drafting this legislation, and I am grateful for the honest effort, the extensive research and the hundreds of hours of negotiations and discussions which bore fruit in this bill. We will continue to work closely with the Tribes to make progress for the Wabanaki people.”

LD 585 takes effect 90-days after signing.