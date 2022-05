The Swedish government has introduced a new bill as part of its proposed reform of the country’s gambling market.

Building on proposals first mooted by the government in January, the 191-page bill outlines new measures to promote a safer gaming market through strengthened regulations.

The bill would exclude unlicensed operators from the market, with a new requirement for gaming software licences, a ban on promoting illegal gambling, and an extended advertising ban for the promotion of unlicensed [...]