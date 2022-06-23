Lithuania amends lottery legislation

Lottery games in Lithuania will only be available to players over the age of 18 from next year after lawmakers voted in favour of raising the minimum age.

From 1 January, lottery retailers will be required to obtain identification from all players that appear to be below 18 years of age, with the new legislation also prohibiting the payment of prizes to players below the legal age.

Current law allows sales of lottery products and payment of prizes to players over the age of 16.

The amendments to Article 28 of the Law on Lotteries were approved on 21 June by 90 members of the Seimas, Lithuania’s parliament, with nine voting against and 10 abstaining.