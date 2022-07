Peru’s Congress has voted in favour of regulating sports betting and online gaming in the country.

After the country’s Council of Ministers approved a draft bill in May, the Congress of the Republic voted Friday to approve the law with 91 votes in favour, zero votes against, and seven abstentions.

The approval brings the country one step closer to becoming the next Latin American jurisdiction to legalise sports betting and iGaming, following in the footsteps of Colombia, [...]