Singapore’s new gambling regulator takes charge of the market today, replacing the country’s three former regulatory authorities with one national Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA).

The GRA will regulate all forms of gambling in Singapore, replacing the Casino Regulatory Authority (Casinos), Gambling Regulatory Unit of the Ministry of Home Affairs (Online Gaming), and Singapore Totalisator Board (Singapore Pools).

The new regulator was established by the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore Act, which was adopted in March alongside the [...]