The Australian State of Victoria has introduced reforms to safeguard against money laundering and gambling related harm.

The legislation introduced on Monday would create a mandatory pre-commitment regime for electronic gaming machines (slots) at casinos, requiring all players to set limits on their spending, a first in Australia.

Casino patrons would also be limited to cash transactions of no more than AUD$1,000 per day, equal to around €685 at today’s exchange rate, with those wanting to gamble [...]