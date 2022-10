The government of Liechtenstein has proposed a moratorium on new casinos in an effort to rein in the rapid growth of gambling.

The 62 square mile European nation has a population of approximately 38,000 and currently hosts five casinos.

The government said Wednesday that despite the high density of casinos in the country, the market potential in Liechtenstein does not seem to have been exhausted, six years after the entry into force of the revised Gaming Act.

“Due [...]