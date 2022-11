Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota has submitted final drafts of new tribal-state gaming compacts to legislators for approval.

The new compacts stop short of authorizing state-wide online betting and gaming but allow tribes to offer Class III casino-style gaming, online sports betting, and mobile gaming to players located within the physical boundaries of the reservations.

The compacts also include language to allow the tribes to offer such gaming off the reservations if authorized by state and [...]