Veteran anti-gambling campaigner Andrew Wilkie has introduced legislation in Australia to classify any game with loot box features as only being suitable for players over the age of 18.

The independent member of parliament has introduced the Classification (Publications, Films and Computer Games) Amendment (Loot Boxes) Bill 2022, which would introduce mandatory classifications for video games with gambling type features.

“A loot box is a video game feature where players pay to chance their luck at winning [...]