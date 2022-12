Representative James Todd Rutherford of South Carolina has prefiled a bill that seeks to legalise gambling in the state.

The joint resolution proposes an amendment to the Constitution of South Carolina that would allow the general assembly to legalise and regulate casino gaming, betting on professional sports, and advance deposit wagering on horse racing.

Proceeds from authorised forms of gambling would be used to build and maintain the state’s highways, roads and bridges.

The proposal also aims to [...]