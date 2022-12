Sweden’s Ministry of Finance has introduced amendments to the Gambling Act in an effort to better combat unlicensed gambling and match-fixing.

The bill introduced Tuesday (20 December) also includes an amendment to allow gambling operators to process player information for responsible gambling and anti-fraud purposes and is slated to come into force on 1 July 2023.

The match-fixing provisions of the bill introduce a requirement for licensed operators to disclose, upon request by the Police, all information [...]