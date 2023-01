A bipartisan group of 12 lawmakers have introduced legislation in South Carolina to legalize and regulate interactive wagering.

The proposed legislation was prefiled in December and introduced and read for the first time in the House on January 19, before being referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.

The bill would allow interactive sports betting under the authority of a new regulator, the South Carolina Equine and Sports Wagering Commission.

Licenses would be priced at $500,000 and [...]