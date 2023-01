Lawmakers in Hawaii have once again introduced legislation to legalize sports betting.

The latest bill to attempt to legalize the activity in Hawaii was introduced on January 20 by Democratic Senators Keith-Agaran, McKelvey, and Buenaventura.

It would allow the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism to regulate online sports betting and removes the activity from the state’s definition of gambling and games of chance.

The bill does not set license fees or a tax rate, but states [...]