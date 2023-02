A bill introduced in Vermont this week would authorize the Department of Liquor and Lottery to operate online sports betting.

The bill would allow betting on professional and amateur sporting contests, excluding certain events involving a Vermont collegiate team.

It also includes responsible gambling safeguards such as deposit limits, voluntary self-exclusion, and a ban on gambling with credit cards.

The responsible gambling safeguards would see 2.5 per cent of the sports betting revenue received by the Department directed [...]