Senator Cristina Castro of Illinois has introduced legislation to license and regulate online casino gaming in the state.

The proposed bill would allow internet gaming licensees to operate up to three individually branded iGaming websites for players in Illinois, and to accept wagers from out-of-state players.

The bill was introduced on Wednesday (Feb. 8) and referred to the Senate Assignments Committee.

Licensed online gaming operators would be subject to a tax of 15 per cent of adjusted gross [...]