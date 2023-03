Lawmakers in New York have introduced new bills to expand the range of betting options in the state and to prohibit operators from banning certain players.

Assembly member David Weprin introduced a bill Friday to authorize betting on professional sporting and athletic events sponsored by universities or colleges.

Betting on these events would be available at wagering facilities within the state’s thoroughbred and harness racetracks, off-track betting simulcast theaters, and casinos, with all proceeds to be directed [...]