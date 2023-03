North Carolina’s House Judiciary Committee has reported favourably on a proposed bill to legalise and regulate online sports betting.

The bill would allow licensed operators to offer interactive sports betting anywhere in the state, with the exception of tribal land.

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission would be responsible for regulating sports betting and issuing licenses to a minimum of 10 and maximum of 12 interactive sports betting operators.

If more than 12 interactive sports wagering license applications [...]