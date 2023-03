Kentucky will become the next US state to legalise sports betting if Governor Andy Beshear signs HB551 into law.

The bill was delivered to Governor Beshear after Kentucky Senators voted 25-12 in favor of the bill late Thursday.

The Kentucky Racing Commission will be responsible for licensing and regulating retail and online sports betting, with licenses available to the state’s racetracks at an initial cost of $500,000 and annual renewal fee of $50,000.

Taxes are set at 9.75 [...]