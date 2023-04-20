This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Netherlands enacts untargeted gambling advertising ban

20th April 2023 10:14 am GMT
The Netherlands' ban on untargeted online gambling advertising will come into force in July following publication in the Official Gazette.

The decree was published in the Official Gazette yesterday (19 April) and comes into force on 1 July.

It will ban untargeted advertising on billboards, radio, print and television, and introduce restrictions on internet advertising. 

Gaming providers will have to actively prevent advertising from reaching young people under the age of 24, as well as other vulnerable groups. They must also ensure that 95 per cent of the audience of an ad is over 24 years old, and that viewers have the ability to opt out of seeing the advertising.

A transitional period will apply to existing sponsorship contracts, with sponsorship of TV programming to end by July 2024 and sports sponsorships by July 2025.

“Advertising is necessary to make the legal offer of online gambling known, so that people do not play illegally. At the same time, as a government we also have a duty to protect vulnerable groups from the risks of online gambling,” said the minister for the legal protection, Franc Weerwind. 

“With this ban, vulnerable groups, especially young people, will be less exposed to these advertisements and we will reduce the temptation to engage in risky games of chance.”

