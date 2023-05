Following last week's publication of the UK Gambling Act white paper, Gaming Intelligence assesses its impact on the industry.

Background

In September 2007 the current UK Gambling Act came into force. It marked a milestone in the modernisation of the UK’s gambling legislation that had begun with the formation of the Gambling Review Body (GRB) in early 2000.

When the GRB was launched, the Minister with responsibility for gambling stated:

“Much of our current gambling legislation is over 30 [...]