Brazil betting and iGaming legislation passes to Senate

Brazil’s House of Representatives has voted in favour of a bill to regulate sports betting and online gaming, with the proposal now headed to the Senate for approval.

The legislative proposal approved Wednesday by the House incorporates Provisional Measure 1182/23, the law introduced by the Brazilian government in July to regulate sports betting, but with significant amendments.

The proposal now aims to regulate online gaming as well as sports betting and requires prospective licensees to establish a corporate presence and local customer service centre in Brazil. The proposed law previously allowed foreign companies to also apply for licensure.

License fees remain at BRL30 million (approx. €5.8 million) and the tax rate at 18 per cent of revenue, although the distribution of funds has been amended to deliver more money to sport and tourism at the expense of social security.

The bill (3626/23) must now be approved by the Senate to pass into law.