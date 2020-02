Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has introduced legislation to establish a new lottery to help fund state expenditure.

The proposed bill would establish the Alaska Lottery Corporation as a new state-owned entity within the Department of Revenue with authority to offer in-state and multi-state draw games, scratchers, sports betting and keno.

Revenue from the state lottery would help to finance education in the state, as well as programs addressing domestic violence, drug abuse, foster care, senior services, and homelessness.

“In the face of low state revenues, my administration [...]